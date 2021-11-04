BIE exempts pvt. candidates from attendance for Intermediate exams

Students need to submit applications without late fee by November 23

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will grant exemption to private candidates (without college study) from attendance to appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations to be held in March, 2022. Students with arts combinations will be considered on payment of exemption fee of ₹1,300.

In a statement on Wednesday, BIE Secretary V. Ramakrishna said the fee should be paid through e-challan generated in bie.ap.gov.in.

The students can submit their applications without late fee up to November 23 and till November 30 with a late fee of ₹200. The provision of granting exemption from attendance (without college study) to the candidates of science stream was dispensed with from the IPE, September, 1997.

Eligibility criteria

Speaking about the eligibility conditions, Mr. Ramakrishna said candidates who have a gap of one year after passing the qualifying examination i.e. SSC or its equivalent are eligible to appear only for the first year IPE. If the gap period is two years or more, they can appear for both 1st and 2nd year IPE at a time.

Students who want to change their optional subjects from science subjects to humanities and for change of groups in humanities from one faculty to another as per the rules of the BIE, also need to apply for the exemption from attendance on or before the given dates.

Documents required

The students should submit their exemption application forms along with the original certificates of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Transfer Certificate (TC) and e-challan for ₹1,300 in the office of the Regional Intermediate Officer of the district concerned through their Principals by November 23 (without late fee) and by November 30 (with late fee).

Mr. Ramakrishna further said that the fee once paid would not be refunded or adjusted in case the candidates are found not eligible for the examinations.

The exemption application forms could be downloaded from the BIE website https://bie.ap.gov.in, he added.