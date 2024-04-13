BIE announces schedule for admissions to Intermediate courses in Andhra Pradesh

April 13, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in Andhra Pradesh issued a notification on April 13 (Saturday) for admissions (both general and vocational streams) to colleges across the State for the academic year 2024-25.

BIE Secretary Saurabh Gaur said the enrolment process would be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, sale of application forms will start on May 15 and the last date for receiving applications by the colleges is June 1. The commencement of admissions will be from May 22, and the process will be completed by June 1. Classes for the first year students will commence from June 1.

“The second phase of admissions will start on June 10 and conclude on July 1,” he added.

Principals of colleges offering Intermediate courses have been directed to enter the details of students taking admissions in their respective institutions in the BIE’s ‘JnanaBhumi’ portal. They have also been directed to adhere to the stipulated category-wise rules of reservation in the process.

