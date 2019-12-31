Bidding goodbye to old year with laughter and self-criticism

It was a couple of hours of laughter and self-criticism in a lighter vein at the Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre here on Tuesday, a tradition started 15 years ago to bid goodbye to the old year and welcome the new year in a jovial mood in the company of all stakeholders.

Spreading the essential messages of agriculture techniques and sustainable methods to be adopted in an arid and dry crops dominant district has been the focus of AF Ecology Centre, a non-governmental organisation, working closely with farmers in the most backward areas of the district, Centre Director Y.V. Malla Reddy said formally launching an impressive and informative calendar.

Explaining the features and purpose behind first-ever calendar printed by the AF Ecology Centre, promoted by Rural Development Trust, Mr. Malla Reddy told stakeholders, mediapersons and people from the civil society, who closely work with the organisation, that every page was designed to provide photographs of the most dominant and popular crops of the region and the key parameters to be followed by growers during the duration of the crops.

“While seriousness in work was the guiding principle of the organisation at the gorund-level, one day in a year, it was time to understand each other and have a hearty laugh over our own mistakes and making a resolve to correct them in the upcoming year,” Mr. Reddy pointed out releasing the calendar.