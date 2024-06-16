Bid to poison RO plant in Anantapur village

A major incident was averted at Tummiganur village of Kanekallu mandal in the district on June 15 when residents discovered an alleged attempt to contaminate the RO tank with a poisonous substance.

The Rayadurgam police reported that a local wind power plant management had installed an RO plant in the village a few years ago, subsequently entrusting its maintenance to a local leader for a fee of ₹5 per can.

When villagers arrived at the RO plant to collect drinking water, they detected a strong, unpleasant odour emanating from the water. Upon further investigation, an empty can with traces of pesticide was discovered near the RO tank, and the water inside also exhibited a colour change. The local police promptly responded, collecting samples, and securing the abandoned can and remaining pesticide substance. The incident was promptly reported to SP Gowtham Sali and senior police officers in the district. The police are on the lookout for the unidentified persons behind the act.

It was noted that the TDP secured a majority of votes in the village, with 512 votes against the YSRCP’s 494 in the recent general elections. In light of this, the police initiated further investigation into the matter.

