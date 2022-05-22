Bid to ‘occupy’ Kalyandurg tank sparks row

Villagers stage dharna seeking arrest of those involved

A view of the soil dumped in Kalyandurg tank in Anantapur on Sunday.

Villagers stage dharna seeking arrest of those involved

A few persons who reportedly owe their allegiance to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) allegedly tried to occupy the 92.82-acre Kalyandurg tank in Survey No. 329 along the highway on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

They allegedly brought red soil in lorries and dumped it in the waters. The villagers, on coming to know of the activity, intervened and stopped the vehicles.

The villagers, supported by Telugu Desam Party leaders, later staged a dharna demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the activity.

They alleged that those involved were close to Women and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sricharan.