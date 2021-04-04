Bid to kidnap girl

MACHILIPATNAM

04 April 2021 23:46 IST

An unidentified person tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl at Sukarlabad in the town on Sunday. He fled when the girl raised an alarm.

According to the police, the miscreant sprayed a sedative on the girl’s face and took her on a two-wheeler. When the girl gained consciousness, she cried for help. The accused pushed the girl from his bike at a temple and escaped.

Following a complaint, the police launched a search for the kidnapper.

“Special teams have been constituted to trace the accused. We are verifying the CCTV footages,” a police officer said.