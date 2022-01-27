Bid to hoist national flag at Jinnah Tower foiled

GUNTUR

27 January 2022 00:28 IST

Tense moments prevailed when the Guntur Urban police foiled an attempt by some persons to unfurl the national flag at the Jinnah Tower. The men reportedly belonged to Hindu Vahini.

Urban SP K Arif Hafeez said that two persons were taken into preventive custody and were later released.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that Jinnah Tower was under the purview of Guntur Municipal Corporation and no one could gain forcible entry into the space.

Minutes later, BJP leaders G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and Sunil Deodhar tweeted that it was unpardonable that the State government tried to prevent someone from hoisting national flag.