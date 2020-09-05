Andhra Pradesh

Bid to bury newborn foiled

Local residents rescued a male baby by retrieving it from a pit on the outskirts of Krishnavaram village under Yetapaka police limits in East Godavari Agency on Saturday.

According to police, some shepherds reportedly noticed some miscreants allegedly burying the baby in a pit in an isolated area and alerted the locals. The locals rushed to the spot and retrieved the baby from the pit.

Yetapaka Circle Inspector M.G. Rama Krishna said the baby was out of danger and had been admitted to Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam. The doctors said that the baby was responding to medical treatment.

The baby weighs one kg. The details of the baby’s mother are not known. Investigation is on to nab the miscreants who fled from the spot, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2020 10:44:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/bid-to-bury-newborn-foiled/article32532403.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story