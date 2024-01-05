ADVERTISEMENT

Biannual disbursal of financial assistance aims at reaching out to leftover beneficiaries, says A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

January 05, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Chief Minister releases an amount of ₹97.76 crore, benefiting 68,990 people who could not avail of the welfare schemes during the period July-December 2023

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on January 5 released ₹97.76 crore towards biannual disbursal of financial assistance for the period July-December 2023, benefitting 68,990 leftover beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

The amount would be credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries who had missed the benefits under schemes such as EBC Nestham, Amma Vodi, Nethanna Nestham, Kapu Nestham, Vahana Mitra, Chedodu, Kalyanamasthu and Shadi Tohfa, and Matsyakara Bharosa.

Releasing the amount virtually from his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government had take steps to extend the welfare benefits to all those who missed them for various reasons by conducting the biannual exercises in June-July and December-January through social audit verification. “So far, the government has spent ₹1,744.76 crore under the programme,” he added

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last 55 months, the government had spent ₹2,46,551 crore under various welfare schemes, he said. “The aim is to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out,” he added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that the government added 1,17,161 beneficiaries to the list of social pensioners, issued Aarogyasri cards to 6,314 new beneficiaries and ration cards to an additional 1,11,321 persons, besides issuing house site pattas to 34,623 beneficiaries who missed the benefits from August to December 2023.

Ministers B. Satyanarayana and A. Suresh, and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among a host of officials present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US