Biannual disbursal of financial assistance aims at reaching out to leftover beneficiaries, says A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Chief Minister releases an amount of ₹97.76 crore, benefiting 68,990 people who could not avail of the welfare schemes during the period July-December 2023

January 05, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on January 5 released ₹97.76 crore towards biannual disbursal of financial assistance for the period July-December 2023, benefitting 68,990 leftover beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

The amount would be credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries who had missed the benefits under schemes such as EBC Nestham, Amma Vodi, Nethanna Nestham, Kapu Nestham, Vahana Mitra, Chedodu, Kalyanamasthu and Shadi Tohfa, and Matsyakara Bharosa.

Releasing the amount virtually from his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government had take steps to extend the welfare benefits to all those who missed them for various reasons by conducting the biannual exercises in June-July and December-January through social audit verification. “So far, the government has spent ₹1,744.76 crore under the programme,” he added

In the last 55 months, the government had spent ₹2,46,551 crore under various welfare schemes, he said. “The aim is to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out,” he added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that the government added 1,17,161 beneficiaries to the list of social pensioners, issued Aarogyasri cards to 6,314 new beneficiaries and ration cards to an additional 1,11,321 persons, besides issuing house site pattas to 34,623 beneficiaries who missed the benefits from August to December 2023.

Ministers B. Satyanarayana and A. Suresh, and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among a host of officials present on the occasion.

