Bi-weekly special express to be run between Tata Nagar and Ernakulam from Jan. 31

A bi-weekly special express train will be run between Tata Nagar and Ernakulam with effect from January 31.

Train no. 08189 Tata Nagar-Ernakulam bi-weekly special express will leave Tata Nagar at 5.15 a.m. on Thursdays and Sundays with effect from January 31 and arrive at Duvvada at 8.43 p.m. and depart at 8.45 p.m. to reach Ernakulam on the third day of its journey at 2.25 a.m.

In the return direction, 08190 Ernakulam-Tata Nagar bi-weekly special express will leave Ernakulam at 6.50 a.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 12.08 p.m. and depart at 12.10 p.m. to reach Tata Nagar at 4.15 a.m. on the third day of its journey.

The trains will have stoppages at Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram and Duvvada.

These trains will have one 2nd AC coach, four 3rd AC coaches, 11 sleeper class, two second class, two second class-cum-luggage/ Divyangjan coaches and one pantry car.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the health protocols before undertaking journey in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers are also requested to convey their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive SMS alert in time, if there is any update about train viz. train cancellation and change of timings.