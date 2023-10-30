ADVERTISEMENT

Bhuvaneswari’s Nijam Gelavali yatra in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram districts from November 1

October 30, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

She will meet Vizianagaram train accident victims on October 31

V Raghavendra
Nara Bhuvaneswari | Photo Credit: File Photo

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, will tour Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts as part of her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ yatra from November 1 to 3. She is scheduled to meet the families of those who reportedly died of shock after Mr. Naidu’s arrest in the skill development scam case.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari will address public meetings at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district on November 1, at Etcherla and Bobbili in Vizianagaram district on November 2 and in Vizianagaram on November 3, saisd a release issued by the TDP.

She will also meet the victims of the train accident that occurred at Kantakapalli Vizianagaram district at the district headquarters hospital on October 31.

She will stay for the night at Amadalavalasa and resume her yatra the next morning.

CONNECT WITH US