Bhuvaneswari’s ‘mulaqat’ plea to meet husband Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry prison rejected    

September 15, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Deputy Inspector General (Rajahmundry-Prisons) M.R. Ravi Kiran on September 15 (Friday) rejected the written request for ‘mulaqat’ made by Nara Bhuvaneswari to meet her husband and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

Mr. Ravi Kiran took charge as in-charge Superintendent on the day.

“Mr. Naidu is entitled to only two ‘mulaqats’ in a week, and a maximum of three persons are permitted to meet the person who is under trial or in judicial remand,” was the reason cited in an official release.

Mr. Naidu, who was serving his 14-day remand in the A.P. Skill Development Corporation scam case, had already utilised two ‘mulaqats’ by meeting his family members and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, the release added.

The third ‘mulaqat’ could be permitted only in the event of an emergency, the release said, and added that it was absolutely the discretion of the Superintendent.

“Ms. Bhuvaneswari has not cited any ‘need of emergency’ to meet Mr. Naidu in the prison in her written application,” the release said.

