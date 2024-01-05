ADVERTISEMENT

Bhuvaneswari reaches out to family members of deceased TDP supporters in Vizag, extends them financial assistance

January 05, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

She takes part in the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme, under which she has been visiting and consoling the next of kin of party supporters who reportedly died of shock in the aftermath of the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

The Hindu Bureau

N. Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, during her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters accorded a rousing reception to N. Bhuvaneswari, wife of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, when she arrived here on January 5 as a part of her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme.

Under the programme, Ms. Bhuvaneswari has been visiting the next of kin of the party workers / supporters, who had reportedly died of shock in the aftermath of the “illegal arrest of Mr. Naidu in the alleged skill development scam case” in 2023.

In the city, Ms. Bhuvanesawri visited and consoled the family members of six deceased party supporters, besides extending the bereaved families a financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each on behalf of the party.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari first visited the bereaved family of J. Chinna Rao at Venkateswara Mettu in Allipuram that formed a part of Ward 33 in Visakhapatnam South constituency. She paid floral tributes at the portrait of Chinna Rao and assured the grieving family members of all help from the party. She also informed them that Mr. Naidu had personally expressed his grief over the loss of the party workers.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, TDP South constituency in-charge Gandi Babjee, MLC Panchumarthi Anuradha, TDP Mahila wing president V. Anitha, Ward 33 corporator and Jana Sena Party Floor leader B. Vasantha Lakshmi accompanied Ms. Bhuvaneswari.

Later, addressing the media, Gowri, wife of Chinna Rao, said that Ms. Bhuvaneswari’s visit boosted their morale.

Later, Ms. Bhuvaneswari visited Ward Nos. 41 and 45, where she visited the family members of M. Ramana (55) and P. Kanaka Rao (52) in the Visakhapatnam South and North constituencies. She also consoled the bereaved family members of K. Venkata Ramana (61) in Ward 51, U. Sarojini (65) in Ward 65 and P. Radhakrishna Murthy (82) in Gajuwaka.

