Bhuvaneswari prays at Kanaka Durga temple for protection of Chandrababu Naidu

September 09, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nara Bhuvaneswari on Saturday visited the Kanaka Durga temple here and prayed for the protection of her husband N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested by the CID in Nandyal in the early hours of Saturday.

Speaking to the media, she said she poured out her anguish to the goddess and sought her blessings for Mr. Naidu. “My husband is not fighting for himself or his family but for the people’s rights and freedom. I prayed to the goddess to give him courage and make his crusade a success,” she said.

Nandamuri Ramakrishna, who accompanied Ms. Bhuvaneswari, told the media that arresting Mr. Chandrababu Naidu amounted to murdering democracy. He said it was unfortunate that Mr. Naidu was taken into custody unfairly while Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who brought great disrepute to Andhra Pradesh, was on a foreign visit.

