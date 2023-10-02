Bhuvaneswari, Nara Lokesh on hunger strike in protest against  Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest 

October 02, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nara Bhuvaneswari started her day-long hunger strike in protest against the ‘illegal arrest’ of her husband and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Rajamahendravaram in the skill development scam case, on Monday with the slogan Satyameva Jayate.

Before beginning the strike, Ms. Bhuvaneswari paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birthday (Gandhi Jayanti).

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu is reportedly on hunger strike in the Rajamahendravaram central jail while party leaders across the State joined the protest at the respective places, praying for his early release.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh is on hunger strike at Rajya Sabha member K. Ravindra Kumar’s residence in New Delhi along with Mr. Kumar and MPs Kesineni Srinivas and K. Rammohan Naidu.

YSR Congress Party rebel MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju expressed solidarity with Mr. Lokesh and his family. TDP State president K. Atchannaidu and others are protesting at the party office near Mangalagiri.

