HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhuvaneswari, Nara Lokesh on hunger strike in protest against  Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest 

Naidu reportedly on hunger strike in prison 

October 02, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Nara Bhuvaneswari staging a hunger strike in protest against the arrest of her husband N. Chandrababu Naidu at Rajamahendravaram on October 2. Photo Arrangement

Nara Bhuvaneswari staging a hunger strike in protest against the arrest of her husband N. Chandrababu Naidu at Rajamahendravaram on October 2. Photo Arrangement

Nara Bhuvaneswari started her day-long hunger strike in protest against the ‘illegal arrest’ of her husband and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Rajamahendravaram in the skill development scam case, on Monday with the slogan Satyameva Jayate. 

Before beginning the strike, Ms. Bhuvaneswari paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birthday (Gandhi Jayanti). 

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu is reportedly on hunger strike in the Rajamahendravaram central jail while party leaders across the State joined the protest at the respective places, praying for his early release. 

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh is on hunger strike at Rajya Sabha member K. Ravindra Kumar’s residence in New Delhi along with Mr. Kumar and MPs Kesineni Srinivas and K. Rammohan Naidu.

YSR Congress Party rebel MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju expressed solidarity with Mr. Lokesh and his family. TDP State president K. Atchannaidu and others are protesting at the party office near Mangalagiri.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.