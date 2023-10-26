Bhuvaneswari asks Telugu Desam cadres to stay strong and resilient in times of adversity

October 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Chandrababu Naidu, has exhorted the party cadres to stay strong, confident and resilient in times of adversity.

Admitting that the party was going through a tough phase, Ms. Bhuvaneswari said on October 26 that Mr. Naidu always believed in searching for an opportunity during a crisis and executing one’s plan of action through a concerted approach.

As a part of her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (truth should triumph) yatra across Tirupati district, Ms. Bhuvaneswari called on the bereaved family members of the party workers who had reportedly died due to shock on hearing about the “illegal arrest” of Mr. Naidu in the skill development scam case.

Accompanied by Bojjala Brundamma, wife of former Minister Gopalakrishna Reddy and her son Sudheer Reddy, who is also party’s Srikalahasti constituency in-charge, Ms. Bhuvaneswari visited the bereaved families of Modem Venkataramana at Thangellapalem, Venkata Subbaiah Goud at Kasaram and Gali Sudhakar at Konathaneri, and disbursed them cheques for ₹3 lakh each.

While consoling the family members, Ms. Bhuvaneswari said the “illegal confinement” of Mr. Naidu would never distance the cadres from the party.

Quoting her son and party national general secretary Nara Lokesh, she said, “The opponents are laughing at having attacked and wounded Mr. Naidu. He has seen several such challenging situations in his career, and truth will ultimately prevail.”

‘Anti-industry regime’

Addressing women at the Tirupati camp site in the evening, Ms. Bhuvaneswari recalled that Andhra Pradesh had deteriorated from being the ‘Sunrise State’ in 2014 to a State with the highest number of arrests, fake cases and political harassment.

Recalling Mr. Naidu’s efforts in bringing world-class companies such as Kia Motors to Anantapur and Foxconn to Tirupati district, among others, Ms. Bhuvaneswari pointed out that industrial units were deserting Andhra Pradesh due to the anti-industry regime and heading towards the neighbouring States, hinting at the exit of Tirupati-based Amara Raja group.

Striking a sentimental note, Ms. Bhuvaneswari recalled that she had to visit Tirumala alone for the first time ahead of the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ yatra, unlike in the past when she accompanied her husband every time. She said the family remained scattered due to the vengeful attitude of the government.

