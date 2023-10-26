HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhuvaneswari asks Telugu Desam cadres to stay strong and resilient in times of adversity

Andhra Pradesh deteriorated from being the ‘Sunrise State’ in 2014 to a State with highest number of arrests, fake cases and political harassment, Bhuvaneswari says, and exudes confidence that truth will ultimately prevail

October 26, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Nara Bhuvaneswari consoling the family members of a TDP worker who reportedly died soon after hearing about party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘illegal arrest’, in Srikalahasti constituency of Tirupati district on Thursday.

Nara Bhuvaneswari consoling the family members of a TDP worker who reportedly died soon after hearing about party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘illegal arrest’, in Srikalahasti constituency of Tirupati district on Thursday.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Chandrababu Naidu, has exhorted the party cadres to stay strong, confident and resilient in times of adversity.

Admitting that the party was going through a tough phase, Ms. Bhuvaneswari said on October 26 that Mr. Naidu always believed in searching for an opportunity during a crisis and executing one’s plan of action through a concerted approach.

As a part of her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (truth should triumph) yatra across Tirupati district, Ms. Bhuvaneswari called on the bereaved family members of the party workers who had reportedly died due to shock on hearing about the “illegal arrest” of Mr. Naidu in the skill development scam case.

Accompanied by Bojjala Brundamma, wife of former Minister Gopalakrishna Reddy and her son Sudheer Reddy, who is also party’s Srikalahasti constituency in-charge, Ms. Bhuvaneswari visited the bereaved families of Modem Venkataramana at Thangellapalem, Venkata Subbaiah Goud at Kasaram and Gali Sudhakar at Konathaneri, and disbursed them cheques for ₹3 lakh each.

While consoling the family members, Ms. Bhuvaneswari said the “illegal confinement” of Mr. Naidu would never distance the cadres from the party.

Quoting her son and party national general secretary Nara Lokesh, she said, “The opponents are laughing at having attacked and wounded Mr. Naidu. He has seen several such challenging situations in his career, and truth will ultimately prevail.”

‘Anti-industry regime’

Addressing women at the Tirupati camp site in the evening, Ms. Bhuvaneswari recalled that Andhra Pradesh had deteriorated from being the ‘Sunrise State’ in 2014 to a State with the highest number of arrests, fake cases and political harassment.

Recalling Mr. Naidu’s efforts in bringing world-class companies such as Kia Motors to Anantapur and Foxconn to Tirupati district, among others, Ms. Bhuvaneswari pointed out that industrial units were deserting Andhra Pradesh due to the anti-industry regime and heading towards the neighbouring States, hinting at the exit of Tirupati-based Amara Raja group.

Striking a sentimental note, Ms. Bhuvaneswari recalled that she had to visit Tirumala alone for the first time ahead of the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ yatra, unlike in the past when she accompanied her husband every time. She said the family remained scattered due to the vengeful attitude of the government.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.