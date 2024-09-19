GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bhupathi Raju reviews development works in Vijayawada Railway Division

The Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries enquires about the progress of RUBs and ROBs besides safety works

Published - September 19, 2024 10:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma (left) following a presentation being given by DRM Narendra A. Patil in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma (left) following a presentation being given by DRM Narendra A. Patil in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, reviewed the ongoing development works in the South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division, with the railway officers on Thursday (September 19).

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil briefed the Minister on various ongoing projects in the division through a powerpoint presentation.

The railway officers gave a report on the Kotipalli–Narasapur new railway line and its current status, and the proposed bridges that were pending due to land acquisition, particularly in the Amalapuram–Narasapur stretch.

Mr. Bhupathi Raju enquired about the progress of the rail over-bridges (ROBs) and rail under-bridges (RUBs), pending railway line and the safety works. He directed the officials to expedite the ROB and RUB works at the earliest, and enquired with the heads of various departments on the demand for various trains in the division.

The Minister took note of the stoppages given for the new Vande Bharat Express, the progress of Amrit Bharat Station works in various stations and passenger amenities.

Chief Engineer (Construction) M.V.S. Ramaraju, Additional DRM (Operations) Srinivasa Rao Konda, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu, Senior DCM S. Varun Babu and other officers were present.

Published - September 19, 2024 10:12 pm IST

