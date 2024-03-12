Bhumi puja performed for infrastructure facilities in APIIC Industrial Park at East Godavari

March 12, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - RAJANAGARAM

Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce, Information and Technology and Handloom Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday performed bhumi puja to begin the works of infrastructure facilities on the 100-acre Industrial Park proposed to be set up at Kalavacharla village in Rajanagaram Mandal of East Godavari district.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Amarnath has added that the 100-acre land has been given by the A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) for the industrial park that could accommodate nearly 300 units of various industries.

“The key infrastructure facilities including roads will be laid with ₹20.65 crore to attract investors to set up industries in the park. The park will have the potential to create more employment opportunities for the locals,” said Mr. Amarnath. The Minister has also promised support for developing an Autonagar on the lines of Vijayawada in the Rajanagaram Assembly constituency.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja has claimed that nearly 5,000 locals would get employment opportunities in the industrial park. APIIC Zonal Manager A. Ramana Reddy and other officials were present.