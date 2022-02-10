Bhumi puja performed for college building

Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and A. Suresh participating in the Bhumi Puja for construction of Silver Jubilee College at Jagannathagattu on Thursday.

KURNOOL

10 February 2022 22:41 IST

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and Education Minister Adimalapu Suresh conducted bhumi puja for the construction of a new building for Silver Jubilee College and an administrative building for cluster university at Jagannathagattu in Dinnedevarapadu village on the outskirts of Kurnool.

Mr. Reddy said the State government was committed to bringing permanent development to the State in addition to implementing the welfare schemes and as part of that an Industrial Corridor was announced between Hyderabad, and Bengaluru and very soon Orvakal would be declared as a node, which would bring lakhs of jobs in the next decade as a number of industries would make a beeline.

The existing Silver Jubilee College was set up by the then Chief Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao in 1972 to provide quality education to the poor and students from remote villages so that they could compete with those from the cities in the Civil Services Examination, Mr. Buggana said and added that the buildings were in a dilapidated condition.

“When we tried to get them repaired and asked an estimate, the engineers gave a conservative estimate of ₹20 crore to ₹30 crore and that too without a scope of expansion, hence we decided to build the college in new place in 50 acres with an investment of ₹88.50 crore,” the Finance Minister said.

The Education Minister said that the buildings would be constructed under the guidance of the Andhra Pradesh State Architectural Board (APSAB) with the best possible quality and that would the norm for all buildings in the days to come. A judicial academy would be set up and if the High Court gives permission, the A.P. State High Court building would also be constructed in Kurnool soon.

District Collector P. Koteswara Rao and Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal were Reddy were present.