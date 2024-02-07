Bhumi puja performed for 144-foot Hanuman statue in East Godavari

February 07, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

RAJANAGARAM (EAST GODAVARI)

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and his mother Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi on Wednesday performed bhumi puja for a 144-foot Sri Virat Anjaneya Swamy statue to be consecrated at the Gurudatta Padhuka Kshetram, adjacent to the Adikavi Nannaya University in East Godavari district.

Innamuru Deepu of Mahaveer Hanuman Trust is coordinating the ₹10 crore project, which is located beside the national highway. The bhumi puja was performed by Mysore-based Avadhoota Datta Peetham Ganapathy Sachchidananda. Mr. Raja has said that the statue would be built in the same place where it will be consecrated.

Renovation

Mr. Raja has claimed that as many as 117 small temples have been built in the last five years in the Rajanagaram assembly constituency. “Ranganadha Swamy temple will be renovated on February 18 (Sunday) at the Sri Korukonda Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple premises atop Korukonda hill in East Godavari district,” said Mr. Raja. AP Housing Corporation Chairman Sharmila Reddy and YSRCP leaders Akula Veerraju and other leaders were present.

