Bhumi Puja for statues for Tamil Nadu’s 18th Century Marudhu Brothers in Chittoor

January 22, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Andhra Pradesh State Mudaliyar Welfare and Development Corporation chairman T. G. Suresh on January 22 performed Bhumi Puja for installing the statues of “Marudhu Pandiyar Brothers” of Sivagangai region of Tamil Nadu on the tankbund of Gangineni Cheruvu tank in the heart of Chittoor corporation.

More than one thousand people from the Tamil communities from various parts of Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema region, and Nellore district attended the event.

Ramaswamy Servai, a descendant of the Marudhu brothers said that during the late 18th century, Periya Marudhu and Chinna Marudhu were in the service of the Siva Gangai region king. Seeing the atrocities of the British Raj, the brothers started the unification of the anti-British forces from the coastal belt from Tamil Nadu to West Bengal and raised an armed force to wage a battle for Independence. After a series of struggles, the brothers were captured in 1801 and were hanged by the British rulers near Siva Gangai. Belonging to the dominant Mudailyar community in Tamil Nadu, the brothers had turned into a mascot for the community all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Suresh said that Forest Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and Rajampeta MP P. Mithun Reddy played a crucial role in allowing government land to the Mudaliyar community land on Gangineni Cheruvu tankbund. “The bronze statues of the twin brothers are under making by an expert sculptor in Hyderabad and will be installed in Chittoor by March this year. A theme park would also be developed here. Located on the Chittoor-Vellore (TN) road, the memorial would be an inspiration to the Tamil diaspora,” he said.

Chittoor Mayor S. Amuda, Chittoor Municipal Corporation commissioner J. Aruna, Chittoor Urban Development Authority chairman Purushottam Reddy, Corporators Hussain Ali Sha, Murali, Lakshmana, Kutti Royal and Gnana Jagadeesh were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.