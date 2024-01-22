GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhumi Puja for statues for Tamil Nadu’s 18th Century Marudhu Brothers in Chittoor

More than one thousand people from the Tamil communities from various parts of Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema region, and Nellore district attended the event.

January 22, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh State Mudaliyar Welfare and Development Corporation chairman T. G. Suresh performing bhumi puja for installing statues of the 18th Century early freedom fighters Marudhu Brothers of Tamil Nadu in Chittoor on January 22.

Andhra Pradesh State Mudaliyar Welfare and Development Corporation chairman T. G. Suresh performing bhumi puja for installing statues of the 18th Century early freedom fighters Marudhu Brothers of Tamil Nadu in Chittoor on January 22. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Andhra Pradesh State Mudaliyar Welfare and Development Corporation chairman T. G. Suresh on January 22 performed Bhumi Puja for installing the statues of “Marudhu Pandiyar Brothers” of Sivagangai region of Tamil Nadu on the tankbund of Gangineni Cheruvu tank in the heart of Chittoor corporation.

More than one thousand people from the Tamil communities from various parts of Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema region, and Nellore district attended the event.

Ramaswamy Servai, a descendant of the Marudhu brothers said that during the late 18th century, Periya Marudhu and Chinna Marudhu were in the service of the Siva Gangai region king. Seeing the atrocities of the British Raj, the brothers started the unification of the anti-British forces from the coastal belt from Tamil Nadu to West Bengal and raised an armed force to wage a battle for Independence. After a series of struggles, the brothers were captured in 1801 and were hanged by the British rulers near Siva Gangai. Belonging to the dominant Mudailyar community in Tamil Nadu, the brothers had turned into a mascot for the community all over the world.

Mr. Suresh said that Forest Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and Rajampeta MP P. Mithun Reddy played a crucial role in allowing government land to the Mudaliyar community land on Gangineni Cheruvu tankbund. “The bronze statues of the twin brothers are under making by an expert sculptor in Hyderabad and will be installed in Chittoor by March this year. A theme park would also be developed here. Located on the Chittoor-Vellore (TN) road, the memorial would be an inspiration to the Tamil diaspora,” he said.

Chittoor Mayor S. Amuda, Chittoor Municipal Corporation commissioner J. Aruna, Chittoor Urban Development Authority chairman Purushottam Reddy, Corporators Hussain Ali Sha, Murali, Lakshmana, Kutti Royal and Gnana Jagadeesh were present.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Andhra Pradesh / Madurai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.