ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhumi puja’ for power station performed at SPMVV in Tirupati

August 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

SPMVV vice-chancellor D. Bharathi and registrar N. Rajani participating in the ground-breaking ceremony for installation of a power station worth ₹1.45 crore on the campus in Tirupati on Thursday.

The ground-breaking ceremony for a ₹1.45-crore power station was held on the campus of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday.

A 315-kVA sub-station and a 320-kVA generator will be installed near the School of Engineering and Technology. Vice-chancellor D. Bharathi, who participated in the ‘bhumi puja’ along with registrar N. Rajani, said the facility would ensure uninterrupted and high quality power to the campus, especially to the women’s hostel blocks ‘Sabari’ and ‘Kalyani’. She said the project would be completed in six months.

Executive engineer M.V. Srinivasulu, deputy executive engineer M.C. Krishna Reddy, TBI director Surya Kumar and academicians took part.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US