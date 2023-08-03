HamberMenu
‘Bhumi puja’ for power station performed at SPMVV in Tirupati

August 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
SPMVV vice-chancellor D. Bharathi and registrar N. Rajani participating in the ground-breaking ceremony for installation of a power station worth ₹1.45 crore on the campus in Tirupati on Thursday.

The ground-breaking ceremony for a ₹1.45-crore power station was held on the campus of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday.

A 315-kVA sub-station and a 320-kVA generator will be installed near the School of Engineering and Technology. Vice-chancellor D. Bharathi, who participated in the ‘bhumi puja’ along with registrar N. Rajani, said the facility would ensure uninterrupted and high quality power to the campus, especially to the women’s hostel blocks ‘Sabari’ and ‘Kalyani’. She said the project would be completed in six months.

Executive engineer M.V. Srinivasulu, deputy executive engineer M.C. Krishna Reddy, TBI director Surya Kumar and academicians took part.

