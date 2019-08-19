Bhumi puja for Missile Test Launch Facility likely on Aug. 26

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to perform bhumi puja for the Missile Test Launch Facility proposed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off Nagayalanka coast in the State.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will accompany Mr. Singh to the event likely on August 26.

The DRDO has obtained all the necessary clearances to proceed with the construction activity of the ₹1,000 crore project, for which the Nagayalanka coast has been selected by the Defence Ministry for its exceptional geographic and strategic advantages.

Temporary pylon

On Sunday, Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz was accompanied by a DRDO team led by Lt. Col. Timmayya during the selection of the bhumi puja site, preferably on the campus of the Government High School at Nagayalanka.

“A temporary pylon of the defence project will be erected on the bhumi puja site which will later be shifted to the project site, that is cut off from the mainland and is over 15 km away from Nagayalanka,” according to the office of the Krishna District Public Relations Department.

Road repair

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Imtiaz said, “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to participate in the DRDO programme. The date is yet to be officially announced. Any details pertaining to the Sunday’s talks with the DRDO team cannot be disclosed, given the nature of the project.”

The DRDO team has examined the possibilities of repairing the approach road from Nagayalanka to the project site.

Notification

The DRDO team will hold talks with Mr. Imtiaz on Monday over issuing the final notification, diverting the forest land (more than 154 hectares) for the defence project to commence works.