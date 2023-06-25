HamberMenu
‘Bhumi Panduga’ heralds commencement of agricultural operations in Koya habitations in Godavari Agency

Each habitation fixes a schedule to celebrate the festival before kick-starting the annual agricultural year; as part of the festival, men of the tribe go hunting, and a community feast is hosted, wherein the hunted animals are served

June 25, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VENKANNAGUDEM (ASR DISTRICT)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
A Koya tribal elder plays the traditional musical instrument to announce the commencement of ‘Bhumi Panduga’, at Ramannapalem in Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Sunday.

Armed with traditional bows and arrows, members of the Koya tribe are venturing into deep forests for hunting as part of their annual tribal festival, Bhumi Panduga.

The festival is celebrated as before the commencement of agricultural operations during the monsoon in the Godavari Agency area in Andhra Pradesh.

Hunting for two or three days is mandatory for men in the Koya habitation during the Bhumi Panduga.

Every Koya habitation fixes an exclusive schedule to celebrate the festival based on its convenience.

According to the Koyas culture, the annual agricultural year commences only after celebrating the Bhumi Panduga.

“The entire village gathers for the community feast, in which the animals hunted will be served. The families can proceed with the agricultural activity on their land only after the festival,” said Dummiri Venkanna Babu, who teaches the Koya language at Ramannapalem hamlet of Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitaramaraju (ASR) district.

Bhumi Panduga was celebrated in our habitation on June 25 (Sunday), Mr. Venakanna Babu said. “Men will start hunting in the nearby forest from June 26 for two or three days.”

The Koyas are still inhabiting the stretch along the Godavari and the Sabari rivers in the Agency, which largely falls under the submergence area of the Polavaram irrigation project.

At the end of the week-long festival, the Koyas also perform the ‘Kommu Koya’ traditional dance.

The annual festival is likely to conclude by July-end in the Koya tribal belt.

Andhra Pradesh / tribals / culture (general)

