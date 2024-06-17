Bhumana, Dharma Reddy committed several irregularities in TTD, alleges TDP leader  

TDP spokesman N. Vijay Kumar alleged that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and former executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy committed several irregularities in temple management in the last five years and will be held accountable.

Addressing media persons at the TDP central office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday, June 17, Mr. Vijay Kumar said that Mr. Karunakar Reddy had sanctioned works costing ₹1,233 crore in 2023-24, whereas the budget of the TTD’s Engineering Department for that year was only ₹300 crore, and this would not have been possible without the endorsement of Mr. Dharma Reddy, he said.

The duo allegedly took commissions amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees from the contractors to whom the works were assigned in flagrant violation of norms. There was no transparency at all, as the intention was to loot the TTD. Various resolutions related to the engineering and other works passed by the TTD Trust Board were kept under wraps, Mr. Kumar claimed.

Mr. Vijay Kumar said various financial transactions related to SRIVANI Trust and Samarasata Sewa Foundation were dubious, and many other activities were undertaken as per the whims and fancies of Mr. Karunakar Reddy and Mr. Dharma Reddy, who should be prepared to give an explanation.