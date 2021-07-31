Andhra Pradesh

Bhumana Abhinay elected Tirupati Deputy Mayor

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) fourth division corporator Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, was elected the temple city’s Deputy Mayor on Friday.

The election was conducted at the council’s special meeting convened by Commissioner P.S. Gireesha, where Collector M. Hari Narayanan attended as an observer and Mr. Karunakar Reddy as a special invitee. All the 50 corporators attended the meet and Mr. Abhinay’s name was proposed, seconded and formally announced as elected. Mr. Abhinay was congratulated by Mayor R. Sireesha, who cut a cake to celebrate his birthday as well as election.

After taking the blessings from his father Mr. Karunakar Reddy, Mr. Abhinay formally took charge at his newly-designated chamber amidst chanting of Vedic hymns.


