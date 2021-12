KURNOOL

16 December 2021 23:53 IST

Former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, hailing from Allagadda in Kurnool district, was blessed with a son on Thursday at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Mother and daughter are safe, said family sources. It is coincidentally the birth anniversary of Ms. Akhila Priya’s mother and her political mentor Bhuma Shobha Nagi Reddy.

