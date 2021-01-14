‘Bhogi Theru’ marksend of Dhanurmasam

‘Chakra Snanam’ ritual to be performed today

‘Bhogi Theru’ was organised at the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple on Wednesday, marking the end of the month-long festivities during the Dhanurmasam. It also marked the revival of the rituals conducted prior to the auspicious ‘Margazhi’ month.

As part of the rituals, ‘Tiruppavai’ was recited and ‘Sahasra Namarchana’ performed in the morning, while the processional deities of Goddess Andal (Godha Devi) and the Sri Krishna were taken out on a procession on a mini chariot inside the temple in the evening. The event was conducted in ‘ekantam’ (private) as per the guidelines issued inthe wake of coronavirus pandemic.

‘Adhyayanotsavam’

‘Adhyayanotsavam’ also began at the temple on Wednesday and it will continue till Februray 5.

During the period, verses from the ‘Nalayira Divya Prabandham’ would be recited by scholars in the evening in the presence of Sri Govindaraja, Sri Ramanuja, Senadhipathi and the twelve Alwars.

Parinayotsavam

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced to conduct the ‘Chakra Snanam’ at the Kalyana Mandapam as part of ‘Makara Sankranti’ on Thursday and perform ‘Parinayotsavam’ on January 15 (Friday). Similarly, ‘Paruveta Utsavam’, a mock hunting programme, will be organised on January 16 at the temple.