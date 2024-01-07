GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bhogi Theru’ and Sankranti festivities at Govindaraja Swamy temple on January 14, 15

The Parveta Utsavam will be celebrated on January 17

January 07, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that Bhogi Theru and Makara Sankranti will be celebrated at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on January 14 and 15 respectively.

The processional deities of Sri Andal Ammavaru and Sri Krishna Swamy will be taken out in a procession in the evening on January 14. The deity of ‘Chakratalwar’ will be taken out in a procession from the temple to Alwar Theertham for Sankranti Tirumanjanam on January 15, while the ‘Sri Goda Kalyanam’ will be performed in the evening.

The Parveta Utsavam will be celebrated on January 17. The deities of Sri Govindaraja and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi will be taken to the Parveta Mandapam on the Renigunta Road.

