‘Bhogi Mantalu’ kindle Sankranti fervour in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor district, the tri-junction of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, presents a vibrant amalgamation of Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cultures during the festive occasion of Sankranti as hundreds of villages in this district celebrated Bhogi on January 14 (Sunday).

The rural households woke up early, lit bonfires (Bhogi Mantalu), and burnt old articles such as broomsticks, waste papers, and wooden articles, apart from firewood.

The skylines of Chittoor, Palamaner, Punganur, Kuppam, and Madanapalli become foggy with the Bhogi Mantalu lit. Bhogi is an occasion for burning of all bad and heralding new hope.

Meanwhile, the traditional “Pasuvula Panduga” (Kanuma festival) will be organised prominently in Palamaner, Punganur, and Kuppam areas.

The bull races, like Jallikattu of Tamilnadu, bring tense moments to the police administration. During the last several years, injuries to the participants have been reported from such events organised in Ramakuppam, Gudipalle and Shantipuram mandals. Even as the police take steps to prevent the bull races, they invariably face stiff opposition from the village heads. The bull races see huge betting in several villages, followed by the announcement of trophies despite prohibitory orders.

For the record, about 20 persons were injured at Rangampeta of Tirupati district during the bull race in 2009. Close to 20 villagers were hurt in Kuppam in 2010, followed by injuries to 25 at Baireddipalle in 2011. Fearing police cases, the organisers have started taking precautionary measures to prevent injuries during the bull races.

Meanwhile, the police have kept a special vigil on the cockfights in some vulnerable villages of the Piler assembly constituency in Annamayya district.