Bhogapuram international airport works will be completed before June, 2026: Union Minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Sunday said that international airport construction at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district would be completed by June, 2026 while exuding confidence that it could be ready even before the scheduled timeframe going by the speedy progress at the construction site. Along with executives of GMR Group, he visited the project site and told the media that 50% works were completed with the constant follow up by both Union and the State governments. He inspected the construction quality of terminal building, ATC tower, aero bridges and administrative offices on the premises.

