ADVERTISEMENT

Bhogapuram international airport works will be completed before June, 2026: Union Minister

Published - November 10, 2024 09:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Sunday said that international airport construction at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district would be completed by June, 2026 while exuding confidence that it could be ready even before the scheduled timeframe going by the speedy progress at the construction site. Along with executives of GMR Group, he visited the project site and told the media that 50% works were completed with the constant follow up by both Union and the State governments. He inspected the construction quality of terminal building, ATC tower, aero bridges and administrative offices on the premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US