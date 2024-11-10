 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhogapuram international airport works will be completed before June, 2026: Union Minister

Published - November 10, 2024 09:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Sunday said that international airport construction at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district would be completed by June, 2026 while exuding confidence that it could be ready even before the scheduled timeframe going by the speedy progress at the construction site. Along with executives of GMR Group, he visited the project site and told the media that 50% works were completed with the constant follow up by both Union and the State governments. He inspected the construction quality of terminal building, ATC tower, aero bridges and administrative offices on the premises.

Published - November 10, 2024 09:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.