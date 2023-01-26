Bhogapuram ASI gets national police medal

January 26, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Assistant Sub Inspector of Bhogapuram Tirumala Raju Suryanarayana Raju bagged national police medal on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations. He is one among the 15 officials who were selected for the prestigious award.

Mr. Raju was selected for the medal with his dedication in investigation of many crimes in Vizianagaram district. He started his career as a constable in 1989 and was promoted as Head Constable in 2019 and got elevated as ASI in 2018. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika and other officials congratulated the medal winners.