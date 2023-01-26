ADVERTISEMENT

Bhogapuram ASI gets national police medal

January 26, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Assistant Sub Inspector of Bhogapuram Tirumala Raju Suryanarayana Raju bagged national police medal on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations. He is one among the 15 officials who were selected for the prestigious award.

Mr. Raju was selected for the medal with his dedication in investigation of many crimes in Vizianagaram district. He started his career as a constable in 1989 and was promoted as Head Constable in 2019 and got elevated as ASI in 2018. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika and other officials congratulated the medal winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US