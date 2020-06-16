‘Bhogapuram airport will spur growth in North Andhra region’

The greenfield international airport proposed in Bhogapuram will spur economic activity and growth in the north Andhra region and, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts stand to gain the maximum benefits, the business chamber and air travellers’ associations have said.

The GMR Group signed a concession agreement with the State government for the construction of the Bhogapuram international airport on Saturday and the government has reportedly asked the GMR Group to complete all formalities and take up the works at the eraliest.

Bhogapuram is 17 km away from Vizianagaram district headquarters. It is 18 km from the Pydibhimavaram industrial zone and 62 km from the Srikakulam district headquarters.

Road connectivity

“The development of infrastructure in and around Bhogapuram airport will give a boost to commercial activity in Vizianagaram, a hub for textile and essential commodities business,” says Kapuganti Prakash, president elect of Viziangaram A.P. Chamber of Commerce.

With the construction of the six lane highway on the Visakhaptnam-Srikakulam stretch, the travel time will be reduced to just one hour. Further, the Vizianagaram administration has already planned to improve the road connectivity on the Ring Road-Chintalavalasa-

Aainada-Bhogapuram stretch. The project which was shelved owing to lack of funds is expected to be on track again.

“Pharmaceuticals, fish products, agri products including cashew can be exported easily from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts from new international airport,” says Mr. Prakash.

Cargo handling

The GMR Group also anticipates a good cargo handling from Bhogapuram airport. Currently, 4,400 tonnes of cargo is being handled every year by Visakhaptnam airport which is under the control of Indian Navy. With little expansion opportunity, the airport is unable to handle huge cargo. Passenger traffic which is currently 2.78 million may go up in the future. “The passenger traffic will go up as the government has decided to go ahead with the metro rail project on the Anakapalle-Bhogapuram route and improve road connectivity,” says D. Varada Reddy, president of Air Travellers’ Association of India.

Srikakulam Air Travellers’ Association president Natukula Mohan feels that more people would opt for air travel from the Bhogapuram airport. “Many people from Itchapuram and neighbouring Odisha areas are now forced to go Visakhapatnam a day in advance to catch the early morning flights. They can have hassle-free journey from Bhogapuram,” he added.