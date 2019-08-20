Andhra Pradesh

‘Bhogapuram airport will spur economic activity’

Air Travellers Association of India-Srikakulam president Natukula Mohan speaking in Srikakulam on Monday.

Air Travellers Association of India-Srikakulam president Natukula Mohan speaking in Srikakulam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K_SRINIVASARAO

Air travellers association urges govt. to take steps for its early construction

Air Travellers Association of India president Natukula Mohan on Monday said that proposed Bhogapuram international airport between Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam stretch would spur economic activity in North Andhra region and provide employment to thousands of youngsters in future.

Along with the association members, he recalled the contribution of Wright Brothers for the aviation sector in the world on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Orville Wright who lived between August 19,1871 and January 30, 1948.

Mr. Mohan said that Mr. Orville Wright and Wilbur Wright’s invention of airplane had provided connectivity among all the countries. He urged the government to take initiative for the early construction of international airport. He also urged college managements to introduce courses related to aviation sector so that the youngsters would get jobs easily. The association members N. Eswara Rao, V. Jagannadham Naidu, T. Appala Naidu, S. Ravi Kumar and others participated in the meeting.

