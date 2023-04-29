ADVERTISEMENT

Bhogapuram airport will spur development in Vizianagaram, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

April 29, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman and YSRCP Regional Coordinator of North Andhra Y.V. Subba Reddy on Saturday said that the construction of an international airport at Bhogapuram would spur economic activity in Vizianagaram district.

He was the chief guest for the party general body meeting held here. He urged party leaders and activists to highlight the construction of the airport in Bhogapuram and other developmental activities in the district. He urged people to participate in the public meeting to be held at Savaravilli village located near Bhogapuram where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would speak after laying the foundation stone for the airport.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajananna Dora, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, YSRCP district president Majji Srinivasa Rao, MLAs, and MLCs were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US