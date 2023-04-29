Bhogapuram airport will spur development in Vizianagaram, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

April 29, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman and YSRCP Regional Coordinator of North Andhra Y.V. Subba Reddy on Saturday said that the construction of an international airport at Bhogapuram would spur economic activity in Vizianagaram district.

He was the chief guest for the party general body meeting held here. He urged party leaders and activists to highlight the construction of the airport in Bhogapuram and other developmental activities in the district. He urged people to participate in the public meeting to be held at Savaravilli village located near Bhogapuram where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would speak after laying the foundation stone for the airport.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajananna Dora, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, YSRCP district president Majji Srinivasa Rao, MLAs, and MLCs were among those present.