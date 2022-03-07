Bhogapuram airport project: TDP demands inquiry into ‘lapses’ in payment of compensation

Many benami farmers were paid while true beneficiaries were ignored, allege party leaders

A delegation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by party’s Vizianagaram parliamentary wing president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Monday demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government must conduct a high-level inquiry into the alleged payment of compensation to benami and ineligible farmers for the Bhogpuram airport project.

The delegation submitted a memorandum in this regard to Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari. The TDP leaders said the memorandum explained about the reported irregularities made by revenue officials in payment of compensation to benami farmers.

“In total, 425 acres of government land were identified for the project. However, many farmers had been growing crops in the area for decades. As the land are in their possession, they are eligible for compensation. However, the officials identified others as people as beneficiaries and paid compensation to them with the support of local YSRCP leaders. It should be inquired thoroughly,” Mr. Nagarjuna told the media on Monday.

Many farmers from Kancheru, Kancherupalem, Kavulavada, Gudepuvalasa, Dallipeta accompanied the TDP leaders. The Collector assured the TDP delegation that an inquiry would be done and the grievances of the farmers would be taken to the notice of the government.