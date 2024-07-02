ADVERTISEMENT

Bhimavaram girl who went missing from Vijayawada traced to Jammu and Kashmir

Published - July 02, 2024 06:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The girl and her boyfriend are being brought to Andhra Pradesh, say police

Rajulapudi Srinivas

A 22-year-old girl hailing from Bhimavaram, who went missing from Vijayawada six months ago, was traced along with her boyfriend to Jammu and Kashmir. The girl was safe, said the NTR Commissionerate police.

The mother of the girl, who is pursuing a hotel management course in Vijayawada, met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada three days ago and alleged that her daughter was kidnapped by a youth hailing from Ramavarappadu.

In response to her petition, Mr. Pawan Kalyan asked NTR Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna to speed up the investigation of the case. The Central Zone Police formed special teams which visited Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other places. Finally, it traced the girl to Jammu.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Adhiraj Singh Rana spoke to the Jammu police and asked the A.P. police team to bring the girl and her boyfriend to Vijayawada.

“We traced the girl to Jammu and Kashmir on June 1 (Monday) night. The police are checking the background of the youth who took the girl away from Vijayawada,” a police officer told The Hindu on June 2 (Tuesday).

The Deputy Chief Minister appreciated the Vijayawada police.

