Bhimadole police bust matrimonial racket, three arrested

The main accused would mislead the prospective brides and job seekers and extort money from them, Superintendent of Police explained

Published - October 07, 2024 07:45 pm IST - ELURU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Bhimadole police busted a fake matrimonial and job racket and arrested a three-member gang, including a woman. The accused were identified as Asam Anil Babu alias Kalyan Reddy, his wife T. Sashanka, and P. Hemanth Reddy.

Police seized ₹2 lakh, a car, five cell phones, 13 SIM cards, fake appointment letters, a computer, four cheque books and other documents from the gang, said Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore.

Reported kingpin of the gang, Anil Babu, a native of Bangarupeta village in Venkatagiri mandal of Nellore district, has settled in Madhira mandal in Khammam district of Telangana. A Class Nine class dropout, Anil Babu, started a fake matrimony service and used to call up the girls pretending to be his father. The accused used to tell the prospective brides that Anil Babu was a HR executive in ISRO and his family members were settled in the US, and they possessed huge tracts of agriculture lands and villas, the SP explained at a press conference here on Monday (October 7).

Further, the accused would also call up unemployed youth and introduce himself as an electrical engineer in ISRO and promise to offer jobs and collect large sums from the job aspirants.

The accused took two villas for rent — one in Bengaluru and another in Hyderabad — and engaged a priest, a receptionist, watchman and bouncers, the SP said.

The accused duped four women on the pretext of marriage and extorted money from them. Following a complaint, Bhimadole CI U.J. Wilson and SI, Y. Sudhakar and their team arrested the members of the gang, Mr. Pratap Shiva Kishore said and appreciated the police officers for busting the racket.

