Bhimadole CI, SI suspended in custodial death case

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General of Police issued the suspension orders

Bhimadole Circle Inspector M. Subba Rao and SI Veerabhadra Rao were suspended in the custodial death case occurred in the police station.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, G. Pala Raju, issued the suspension orders on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A suspect in a chain snatching case, M. Appa Rao (38), of Pothunuru village, Denduluru mandal in Eluru district, allegedly died by hanging in the bathroom of Bhimadole police station on Wednesday.

Police registered a custodial death case and took up investigation.