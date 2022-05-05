Bhimadole CI, SI suspended in custodial death case
Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General of Police issued the suspension orders
Bhimadole Circle Inspector M. Subba Rao and SI Veerabhadra Rao were suspended in the custodial death case occurred in the police station.
Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, G. Pala Raju, issued the suspension orders on Thursday.
A suspect in a chain snatching case, M. Appa Rao (38), of Pothunuru village, Denduluru mandal in Eluru district, allegedly died by hanging in the bathroom of Bhimadole police station on Wednesday.
Police registered a custodial death case and took up investigation.
