BHEL to commence work on floating solar plant at NTPC

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is all set to commence construction of the 25MW floating solar power plant at NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station in Deepanjalinagar, 40 km from the city.

Once completed, the floating solar power plant would be the largest in Andhra Pradesh.

This also marks the second largest initiative taken by NTPC towards adopting renewable energy, after the 100MW floating solar photovoltaic power plant at Ramagundam in Telangana.

“We are keen on commissioning the ₹100 crore project on a fast-track mode,” a senior official of NTPC told The Hindu on Tuesday. NTPC Simhadri has four units — each with a capacity of 500 MW at the shore-based power plant at Deepanjalingar — where water from the Bay of Bengal is drawn and used to cool the turbines and the condenser.

The deadline for receiving bids for the flotation platform is October 30. For the geotechnical investigation of the site, techno-commercial bids will be opened and finalised on November 6.

Geotechnical investigation is required to ascertain soil parameters of the raw water storage reservoir. It is essential to finalise the planning, designing and construction of the floating power plant. Based on the findings, high-tension lines along with a 66-KV switchboard equipment would be laid and installed.

Scaling new heights

BHEL has the largest portfolio in the green initiative segment for generation of renewable energy by offering engineering solutions for off-grid and grid-interactive solar photovoltaic power plants, rooftop, floating solar and canal-top solar projects.

BHEL was awarded the ₹100-crore contract on an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) basis through competitive bidding. The powerhouse and main plant of NTPC Simhadri were commissioned in 2002 with an investment of nearly ₹4,000 crore. It sources coal from Talcher Coalfields in Odisha and water from the Yeleru reservoir through Visakhapatnam Industrial Supply Company.