BHEL plans Centre of Excellence in Vizag

Company constitutes a panel to pursue the proposal, says Minister

Minister for Industries, IT, Skill Development and Training Mekapati Gowtham Reddy has said that Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has agreed to set up a Centre of Excellence in Visakhapatnam and the company will constitute a committee to pursue the idea of its CEO Nalin Singhal.

The Minister, who was in Delhi meeting several Ministers, CEOs of major central government corporations, said that a proposal was sent to BHEL to set up solar panel units at every district in the State.

After meeting the CEO of Niti Aayog Amithabh Kanth, Mr. Gowtham Reddy said that a digital convention was proposed in Visakhapatnam. The Minister also said that Niti Aayog CEO had expressed his satisfaction over the policy decisions of the State government.

The State, which has topped the country in the Ease of Doing Business rankings, also became the first State to provide a restart package to MSMEs. The AP Industrial Policy is among the major policies that has won the approval of many industries.

Bhavanapadu port

The Niti Aayog CEO also promised that the Central government would support the development of Bhavanapadu port and also the State government in setting up of 30 skill development institutes.

“We hope that the Centre will handhold the State government in reviving agriculture and industrial sectors, which continue to remain as the backbone of the country. The Niti Aayog CEO has also expressed his happiness after coming to know of ‘Naadu-Nedu’ programme under which more than 14,000 schools are being given a facelift and promised to support the State in development of major ports at Bhavampadu, Kakinada and Ramayapatnam,” said the Minister.