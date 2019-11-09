Bheemili Utsav begins with a bang

The much awaited two-day annual event ‘Bheemili Utsav 2019’ got off with a spectacular bullock cart race in Bhimunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. The once Dutch-colonised town wore a festive look with number of programmes, events, sports activities and entertainment/food stalls arranged as part of the event.

Large number of people, including youth, children from surrounding areas of Bheemili, including Padmanabham, Mangamaripeta, Anandapuram, Gambheeram and a few others, came forward to witness the programmes.

Bheemili beach road was decked up with number of events and competitions including boxing, beach volley ball for the local youth. Temple replicas attracted the locals, especially women. A large stage was set. Fishing boats were arranged along the shore.

Star attraction

But the star attraction was the bullock cart race with around 25 participants from many villages across the district actively taking part in the event at VUDA mini-stadium. The programme witnessed a huge crowd supporting and cheering up the participants. Simhadripuram village of Chodavaram mandal won the competition. A huge carnival was organised involving traditional folk artists and fishermen performing traditional dances such as ‘puli veshalu’. Students from several schools visited the venues in the evening. “Beach road was decked up very well this year. The best thing is that festive atmosphere prevailed in our town since the last couple of days, as sports and games events were organised here for all groups of people,” said S Aadinarayana, a resident of Bheemili.

Kakinada (Rural) MLA and district-incharge Minister K. Kanna Babu, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, and a few other officials inaugurated the event on Saturday evening along with other officials. They felicitated a few renowned persons from Bheemili on the occasion.

Cultural programmes by movie artists entertained the audience. Tourism officials said that kabaddi, kho-kho, rangoli, horse racing, culinary competitions and various other events were organised for the locals as part of the event. Winners of the events will receive prizes and cash rewards during the concluding ceremony.